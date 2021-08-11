Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) logo

Based on continuing reports of dead deer, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials estimate up to 50 to 100 whitetails have died near the Kamiah area. Idaho Fish and Game wildlife staff is working on testing the dead animals to confirm the cause of death. Tests came back negative for both bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) last week. Tests were also negative for Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease, which is a similar hemorrhagic disease and been known to occur in Washington. Additional tests were being conducted as of Aug. 5 to determine the causes of death.

“We know this is going on, but we don’t know yet what’s causing it and will be working to get an answer to that question as soon as possible,” said Clay Hickey, IDFG regional wildlife manager.

Fish and Game biologists continue to monitor the situation and test some carcasses as they find them, or are reported. The department said it is difficult to get the exact number of diseased or dead animals, but it appeared to be a localized situation. Idaho Fish and Game will provide updates as more information is available. Contact the Clearwater regional office (208) 799-5010 to report a sick or injured deer.

