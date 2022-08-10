For just $6 per entry or $20 for Super Hunt combo, you can enter to win the hunt of a lifetime.
Deadline for the second Super Hunt drawing is today, Aug. 10. The second Super Hunt drawing will include tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn and one moose hunt. A Super Hunt Combo that includes one tag for each of those species will also be drawn. All winners will be notified in mid-August.
Super Hunt winners get the best of the best by being able to hunt any open hunt in Idaho for the species they draw, general or controlled hunts, until they tag an animal. No license is needed to enter a Super Hunt drawing for either residents or nonresidents.
Hunters may enter the drawings at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, online or by calling 1-800-554-8685. You can buy as many entries you want for Super Hunts or the Super Hunt Combo.
Any Super Hunt tag is also considered an extra tag so you can still use your general or controlled hunt tag. For more information, including frequently asked questions and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page on Fish and Game’s website.
