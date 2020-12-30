Moose, sheep and goat seasons will be finalized by the F&G Commission during its Jan. 28 meeting in Boise.
Hunters can view and comment on the 2021-22 season proposals at idfg.idaho.gov/MSG. Fish and Game is accepting comments on the proposed seasons through Dec. 30.
Among the most significant changes proposed for the 2021-22 seasons is eliminating all antlerless moose hunts in the eastern part of the state, specifically the Upper Snake and Southeast Regions. Information in both regions indicates declining moose populations, low calf survival and low recruitment. This change is intended to help bolster moose populations by not harvesting adult females so they can contribute to future recruitment.
Hunters should check the regional proposals for more detailed information. These hunting seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its Jan. 28 meeting in Boise.
The moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt application period runs April 1-30.
