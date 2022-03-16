The discovery of the prion Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in mule deer near Slate Creek and John Day Creek last fall has larger and longer-lasting impacts than area sportsmen may want to acknowledge.
That was the upshot of Idaho Fish & Game’s presentation on changes that the department will present to the commission at a special meeting March 23-24 in Boise, which will be the last step in a public process IDFG has been undertaking since Feb. 22, which stems from the discovery of CWD in mule deer in November 2021. The department is asking the commission to consider mandatory testing for the disease in deer hunters may take during upcoming seasons as well as markedly increasing the number of mule deer and whitetail deer to be taken this coming Oct. 10-Nov. 20. The department’s proposal also asks the commission to consider extending the existing general either-sex whitetail deer hunt from Oct. 10-Dec. 31.
These elements and supporting information including background on CWD, aerial survey results, and discussion of the state’s CWD management strategies, were all heard out and questioned during two meetings March 10, with an afternoon session for White Bird-area landowners followed by a general public meeting at the Grangeville Senior Center.
Commissioner Don Ebert was on hand to hear from the gathered hunters, outfitters and landowners, as well as the latest information department specialists could provide.
“The consequences of undershooting it are far greater than overshooting, in my opinion, unless you go out and kill every freaking deer,” Ebert said when asked afterward about his judgment of the risks managing the situation presents. “My opinion at this point is if this CWD explodes and gets out of control, that’s going to be far worse — far worse — than if we kill too many deer.”
Some in the crowd leaned the other way, with one stating that he’d prefer to hold off any increase in the deer take until after testing tightens up what the department knows about the disease’s prevalance, with another stating he would not open his property to any additional hunting, with others describing the department’s proposed increases as a “nuclear” response, and with another expressing support for more testing and a smaller adjustment in the number of deer tags the department will make available this coming fall.
Ebert told the crowd that he is undecided, that he wants to hear all comments before he has to decide, and that his phone number is in the book. He asked for no calls after midnight.
“Don’t call me cussing and screaming,” he said, “and if my wife answers, be nice to her, because she’s way nastier than I am.”
The proposed management actions include: increasing the number of Unit 14 antlered mule deer controlled hunt tags from 180 to 400 or allowing a general season, plus increasing the hunts for whitetail deer by 250 antlerless tags plus 250 antlered tags or extending the general season, plus increasing one landowner permission elk hunt from 50 to 80 tags while extending the 14-1 controlled hunt boundary southward by three miles.
The idea is to contain CWD — prevent it from being spread to neighboring zones — and to limit its prevalence to less than two percent. Part of the justification for that effort is research from other states that “has shown that keeping the prevalence rate less than five percent can slow its spread, but when CWD prevalence rates increase above 5 percent, the disease is more likely to rapidly spread within a herd and also expand geographically.”
“This is not our preference,” explained Rick Ward, IDFG state wildlife manager. “I’ve spent the last 23 years trying to grow more deer and elk, and having to come in and do this brings me no pleasure whatsoever. Hunt opportunity and hunt quality are our big things. We put a lot of emphasis on those. Right now we have a highly-coveted trophy mule deer tag. If we carry this out long enough, it will change that hunt and that will not be the quality hunt it is today...but if hunters don’t get them, CWD will.”
The reason IDFG specialists speak of the situation so direly is due to harsh truths about the disease, which the department gauged to be present in about two percent of Unit 14 mule deer based on 2021 testing, which was inadequate to really pin down the disease’s current prevalence.
CWD affects the nervous system in deer, elk, moose and caribou and is caused by abnormal, misfolded proteins called prions that accumulate within the spinal column and brain, causing progressive damage to those cells and brain damage. These prions linger in the environment long after the disease kills host animals, and the neurological disease these prions cause has a very long incubation period — typically at least 10 months after infection for a deer or elk to show signs of illness.
Meanwhile, because of a separate, unrelated disease, the department is proposing reduced hunting of whitetail deer in controlled hunts in parts of Units 8, 8A, 10A and 11A, specifically, to eliminate 1,500 deer tags and five “extra antlerless” deer hunts.
