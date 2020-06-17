Gov. Brad Little announced today the appointment of Don Ebert as the Clearwater Region representative on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
“I am humbled and honored to be appointed to the Fish and Game Commission by Governor Little,” Ebert said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve him and the citizens of this great state.”
Ebert is a Weippe resident, lifelong Idahoan, and currently owns and operates a grocery store in Weippe. Ebert’s appointment is effective immediately.
“As a former county commissioner, landowner and sportsman, Don brings a unique perspective to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission,” Governor Little said. “I appreciate his willingness to continue his service to the people of the Clearwater Region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.