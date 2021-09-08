Conservation officers responded to a report of an injured elk near the top of Beaverslide Rd near Kamiah on the afternoon of Aug. 26. They found a spike elk had been shot, paralyzed, and left to die along the side of the road.

Officers are asking anyone with information in this case to help with the investigation by calling the Clearwater Region office in Lewiston at 208-799-5010, the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.

