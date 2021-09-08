Conservation officers responded to a report of an injured elk near the top of Beaverslide Rd near Kamiah on the afternoon of Aug. 26. They found a spike elk had been shot, paralyzed, and left to die along the side of the road.
Officers are asking anyone with information in this case to help with the investigation by calling the Clearwater Region office in Lewiston at 208-799-5010, the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.