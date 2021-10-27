Idaho residents can pay the full nonresident price for a second elk tag, as left over nonresident tags are available for a limited number of elk zones.
Resident Idaho hunters looking to potentially double their elk hunting opportunities this year are in luck. Some nonresident elk tags remain available for residents as second tag for the 2021 season. After Aug. 1, unsold nonresident tags remaining can be bought by resident hunters as second tags, but still at the nonresident price. Available tags and zones are listed online at gooutdoorsidaho.com. Residents can also buy the tags at all license vendors, at Fish and Game regional offices, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.
These elk tags fall within the statewide limit of 12,815 nonresident tags. The tags are not currently available to nonresidents because the nonresident limits for each individual elk zone has already been met, but the total nonresident tags in all combined elk zones was less than the statewide limit for nonresident tags.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.