Agenda topics include proposed rulemaking and agency-sponsored legislation when the Idaho Fish and Game Commission meets via conference call at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
The conference call is open to the public, and can be heard at any IDFG regional office or at the IDFG headquarters in Boise.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider moving forward with proposed rulemaking regarding gear requirements on snares for the take of gray wolf, as well as agency-sponsored legislation pertaining to the stocking upland game birds at locations outside of Wildlife Management Areas, and a new nonresident license fee schedule.
As with all Idaho Fish and Game commission meetings, individuals with disabilities may request accommodations by contacting the IDFG director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).
