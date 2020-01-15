Idaho Department of Fish and Game director Ed Schriever will present his 2019 annual report to the state fish and game commission during an upcoming meeting Jan. 23.
The Fish and Game Commission will meet Jan. 22-23 with a public hearing starting at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in the main auditorium at St. Luke's Plaza, 720 E. Park Blvd. in Boise. People can address the commission on any matters related to Fish and Game at that time.
The meeting will resume at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 in the Trophy Room at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. Public comments will not be taken during this portion of the meeting. Agenda items include: upland game, turkey and furbearer season setting; petitions for rulemaking; land and access agreements; updates on the moose management plan, and other topics. The full agenda can be read online at bit.ly/2RmThB8.
After breaking for lunch, commissioners will meet with the House Resources and Conservation Committee at the Idaho State Capitol before reconvening at IDFG headquarters at 3 p.m.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations at 208-334-5159 or Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).
