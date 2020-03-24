The Fish and Game Commission approved spring chinook fishing on the Clearwater, Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers to start April 25. Fisheries managers are forecasting a better run this year compared to last year, although in recent years forecasts have overestimated the actual run size. This year’s forecast is projecting a return of about 30,000 hatchery fish to Lower Granite Dam, which is about 35 miles downstream from Lewiston and the last of the eight dams that returning salmon cross on their way back to Idaho.
The harvest share forecasted for Idaho anglers is 2,900 adults in the Clearwater, Lower Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers, which includes about 1,000 fish in the Clearwater, 1,600 in the Lower Salmon/Little Salmon rivers, and 300 in the Snake River.
IDFG marks the official start of the run when fish start crossing Bonneville Dam, with the first 15 adult spring chinook having crossed as of March 14.
Rules will include open fishing two days per week, Saturday and Sunday, in the Clearwater River system, four days per week in the Salmon and Little Salmon rivers, Thursday through Sunday, and seven days per week in the Snake River.
Daily bag limits for all open waters will be four per day, with no more than one being an adult (24-inches or longer).
See idfg.idaho.gov for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.