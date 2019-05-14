The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet in Grangeville on May 16-17, with the public hearing starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16 in the Senior Center at 108 Grangeville Truck Route. People can address the commission on any matters related to Fish and Game at that time.
The meeting will continue at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Super 8 Grangeville at 801 W South 1st St. Public comments will not be taken during this portion of the meeting.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider adoption of temporary and proposed rules, setting of a summer Chinook salmon season, approval of the Upland Game Management Plan, and approval of a number of land transactions.
Other agenda topics include an updates on the draft Mule Deer and White-tailed Deer Management Plans, the Large Tracts Program, updates on moose and wolf management, a briefing about special bighorn sheep lottery and auction tags, and more. See the full agenda.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD)
