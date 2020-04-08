The Idaho Fish and Game commission will meet via conference call at 8 a.m. MT April 9, with the only action item on the agenda being to consider amendments to the temporary rule adopted April 4 regarding temporary limits on nonresident tags, permits, and licenses. The amendments being considered would address people who have been Idaho residents less than 6 months; Idaho resident drivers who are not able to obtain Idaho driver’s licenses; nonresidents who possess valid black bear tags (as related to baiting permits); and written outfitter agreements.
Find more at idfg.idaho.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.