Shooting hours for Upland Game Bird Permit Release Areas are on the agenda Sept. 15, when the Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call at 8:30 a.m. MDT. The commission also has a decision scheduled for a Clearwater River coho salmon fishing season. Fisheries staff will also give an update on the status of the steelhead return to the Clearwater River.
People wishing to listen in on the meeting can visit a Fish and Game regional office. Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.