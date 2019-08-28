For people interested in hunting this fall who have not taken a hunter education course, it’s not too late. By completing an online course and attending a mandatory field day, students can fast-track their hunter education and be ready to hunt.
Idaho Fish and Game’s online hunter education course costs $24.50, and is open to students who are at least nine years old. The online course is self-paced.
Sign up for an online course at hunter-ed.com/idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.