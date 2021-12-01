In January 2022, Idaho Fish and Game will be setting the new seasons for upland game, turkey and furbearer for 2022-2023. Hunters and trappers are highly encouraged to review the proposed seasons and changes and weigh in with their own comments.
The comment period is open until Dec. 10, 2021. Fish and Game staff will also host a series of open houses at Fish and Game regional offices from Dec. 1 – 9. Season proposals are broken down by regions, so it’s easy to find which changes pertain to each hunter’s given location. The final draft of the plan will be presented ot the Fish and Game Commission for their consideration at their January 2022 meeting at the new Fish and Game Headquarters Office in Boise. In the Clearwater Region, it’s proposed to remove river otter trapping restrictions on the mainstem of the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River, mainstem of the Snake River and mainstem of the main Salmon River.
The Clearwater Region office at 3316 16th St. in Lewiston will host an open house on Thursday, Dec.2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s part of the series Idaho Fish and Game will host for hunters, trappers and other interested parties to comment on the proposals for the 2022-23 Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer Seasons and Rules.
People can also see the proposals and comment online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/22-23-upland-proposals?no_cache=1637949358. The comment period is open until Dec. 10.
