The 2020 adult fall chinook salmon return past Lower Granite Dam is projected to be around 15,000 adults with about 5,500 of these being natural origin. These run sizes will allow a harvest of over 3,000 adult salmon, which is considerably more than was provided during our spring chinook salmon seasons.
Fish and Game fisheries managers are gathering public comments about fall chinook salmon season proposals that describe how seasons and limits could be implemented in the Salmon, Snake and Clearwater rivers.
More information, including proposed opening dates, closing dates, fishing days, and bag limits can be found at IDFG's Surveys and Comment Opportunities page: idfg.idaho.gov/comment.
There are separate comment forms for the Clearwater River season proposals and the Salmon/Snake rivers season proposals. The deadline to comment is Thursday, July 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.