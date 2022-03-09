Idaho Fish and Game detected Chronic Wasting Disease for the first time ever in Unit 14 last fall, and wildlife managers have implemented measures developed in the Chronic Wasting Disease Strategy, which includes public outreach.
IDFG will host a public information workshop on CWD on March 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route in Grangeville.
Topics will include: disease information; recent aerial surveys in Elk City zone; statewide CWD strategies; and follow up with recent CWD season proposals. It will include a question and answer session.
IDFG staff will also host a landowner meeting about CWD management on Thursday, March 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Confluence 125 Hoots Lane in White Bird. This will be the first of several conversations Fish and Game staff hope to have with unit 14 landowners.
Hunters and other interested parties can comment on proposed changes to the 2022 deer and elk seasons from Feb. 22 through March 13, proposals for 2022 deer and elk season changes.
Proposals are in response to the detection of Chronic Wasting Disease in Unit 14, as well as a recurrence of another disease that unexpectedly reduced whitetails herds in Clearwater Region. The commission is scheduled to decide on changes at its March 23-24 meeting at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise.
Statewide, Fish and Game tested more than 2,500 animals for CWD in 2021. Fish and Game has been testing for the disease since 1997 and sampled more than 20,000 animals during that time.
CWD is a neurological disease that affects deer, elk, moose and caribou. There is no practical live test for the disease, so only samples taken from dead animals can be used. Although new to Idaho, CWD is found in 29 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces, including neighboring states Montana, Wyoming and Utah. Learn more about CWD in Idaho at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd.
CWD affects the nervous system in deer, elk, moose and caribou and is caused by abnormal, misfolded proteins called prions that accumulate within the spinal column and brain, causing progressive damage to those cells and brain damage. CWD has a very long incubation period (time between infection and observable disease) that typically takes at least 10 months for a deer or elk to show signs of illness.
For questions on these meetings or proposals, contact the Lewiston Fish and Game office at 208-799-5010.
