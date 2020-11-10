Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) logo

Idaho Fish and Game is managing noxious weeds and improving habitat in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. An aerial spray application was done Nov. 4 in the Billy Creek and Lime Point areas within the WMA, targeting whitetop, starthistle, cheatgrass and other noxious weeds on Idaho Department of Fish and Game property. Contact the IDFG regional office at (208) 799-5010 for more information.

