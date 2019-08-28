Chinook fishing and reduced bag limit for steelhead both started Aug. 24.
Idaho Fish and Game Commission opened the fall chinook salmon fishing season on the Snake, Salmon and Clearwater rivers starting Aug. 24 and reduced the fall steelhead bag limit to one fish per day and three in possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.