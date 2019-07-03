Each year, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocks 30 million fish from its hatcheries to waters throughout the state, providing Idahoans with fishing opportunities.
With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. Among others noted in a news release this month, IDFG hatchery staff highlighted the stocking of Fenn Pond with 500 rainbow trout.
This Selway River-area pond had been closed for repairs, but is “up and running,” IDFG staff noted. “This will be the third scheduled stocking event in 2019.”
Region-by-region stocking highlights and other news releases can be found online at idfg.idaho.gov.
