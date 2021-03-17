Idaho Fish and Game, Snake River Adventures and Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club are teaming up to sponsor a youth turkey hunting clinic and hunt for first-time turkey hunters, ages 8-12. An evening clinic will be held at the Lewis Clark Wildlife Club on April 7 from 5-8 p.m., to learn about turkey hunting and shoot at targets. On Saturday April 10 and Sunday, April 11, Fish and Game staff will host five youth hunters each day on a mentored turkey hunt at the Snake River Adventures facility at Garden Creek on the Snake River. Youth hunters and a parent/guardian will be transported upriver to Garden Creek by jetboat from Heller Bar, south of Asotin, Wash. The boat will depart Heller Bar at 7 a.m. and return at approximately 4 p.m. each day. Lunch and drinks will be provided during the hunt.
Youths may harvest up to two turkeys, but there is no guarantee of success. Hunters must purchase a small game license or hunting passport and turkey tag(s) prior to the hunt from any license vendor. Licenses and tags will not be available for purchase on the day of the hunt.
Youth hunters may be accompanied by a single parent or guardian for the events. Hunters may use their own shotgun during the hunt (bring it to the event on Wednesday evening, too) or one will be provided by Fish and Game. COVID safety protocols, including mask wearing while indoors or in close proximity to others, will be strictly enforced. Contact the Lewiston Regional Office at 208-799-5010 for questions.
Aside from license fees, there is no cost for this event, and all needed equipment will be provided. Due to limited availability of this opportunity, online registration will be limited to a first come, first serve basis. Registration for either event can be found online at https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/188-outdoor-skills.
This event is sponsored by Snake River Adventures with support from Fish and Game and the Lewis Clark Wildlife Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.