"We packed, groomed and set the track on all loops," Forest Service developed recreation supervisor Sam Manifold reported on his trip through the Grangeville-area Fish Creek nordic ski area Friday, Jan. 3. "Snow is soft and wet but will make a great base for the season. We also packed and groomed a new loop for those wanting to snowshoe/snow bike this season."
The new trail starts at the same trailhead as the Nordic loops by the pavilion and goes out to the Fish Creek group site.
"We have placed a map at the trailhead junction that shows the route, along with some orange fiberglass poles to help mark out the route in the open areas," Manifold said.
The new loop is about 2.3 miles.
