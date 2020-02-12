Fish Creek snowshoe trail

This map shows the location of the snowshoe route the Forest Service is grooming this season. It follows an old ATV trail for 2.3 miles from the parking lot.

 U.S. Forest Service

The Forest Service’s weekly grooming report on the nordic ski and snowshoe loops at Fish Creek south of Grangeville noted 52 inches in total last Friday, Feb. 7, including 18 inches of new snow. “We plan to get out mid-next week,” recreation supervisor Sam Manifold said.

