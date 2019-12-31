Forest Service developed recreation supervisor Sam Manifold reported the Fish Creek Nordic Ski Area was no groomed last week due to lack of snow.
“We did not get the snow fall this past week we needed to start grooming, so we will not be grooming this week,” Manifold said. “Let’s hope this next week brings a couple of snow storms so we can start the season.”
Due to early deadline for the holidays, the latest forecast available for this Free Press print edition was the National Weather Service winter storm watch for Dec. 31, which as of Dec. 30 was calling for snow accumulations of 6-12 inches in a swath of Idaho County hill country, including Dixie and Elk City, as well as 10-18 inches for Lolo Pass and the higher elevations.
