United States Forest Service (USFS) logo

"We were finally able to groom today for the first time this season," said Sam Manifold, developed recreation for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. "We packed and groomed all nordic loops, but were not able to set the track this week. We were able to pack the snowshoe loop and cut out over 15 trees that had fallen throughout the loops. Snow is soft and wet but will make a great base for the season."

He reported 27 inches of snow and 27° at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.