"We were finally able to groom today for the first time this season," said Sam Manifold, developed recreation for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. "We packed and groomed all nordic loops, but were not able to set the track this week. We were able to pack the snowshoe loop and cut out over 15 trees that had fallen throughout the loops. Snow is soft and wet but will make a great base for the season."
He reported 27 inches of snow and 27° at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.
