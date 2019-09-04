Hunters should be advised that Avista Utilities will be conducting a power pole replacement on the ridge between Eagle Creek and Deer Creek in Unit 11 on Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Gates will stay locked during this time and sportsmen can expect truck traffic on the Swamp Creek road.
Work will be Sept 10-17.
Contact Andrew Mackey, Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area manager at (208) 750-4262 for details.
