Idaho Fish and Game has continued stocking fish during COVID-19, and despite this being an abnormal year, most of Idaho's angling opportunities remain unchanged. Here's a sampling of some places that will get generous trout stockings during July.
Clearwater Region
Campbells Pond – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect good catch rates. There is plenty of fishing opportunity available from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock, and a developed boat ramp.
Elk Creek Reservoir – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. A forested road parallels the entire west side of this reservoir for easy access to fishing areas with four fishing docks and a boat ramp. The east side of the reservoir provides great boat fishing opportunities where foot access is difficult.
Five Mile Pond – 1,600 Rainbow Trout. Resting near the bank of Crooked River, this is a popular fishing spot for anglers of all ages.
