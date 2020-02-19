Fishermen were spaced along the banks of the South Fork the Clearwater River last Saturday, Feb. 15, under a gray, cloudy sky. This fly fisherman was trying his luck Saturday afternoon at Harpster.
According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, steelhead move into headwaters of Idaho’s streams during late winter and early spring, which concentrates them in the upper tributaries of the Clearwater and Salmon rivers. Anglers key in on those areas for the opportunity to catch these large, ocean-going fish that are traveling upwards of 900 miles to hatcheries or spawning grounds.
