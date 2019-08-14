WINCHESTER – Winchester Lake State Park will hold a fishing derby Saturday, Aug. 31. Register at 8 a.m. at the boat launch. There is a $5 park entry fee per vehicle (no fee with parks annual pass). Two age categories will vie for first, second and third places in each category: 12 and younger and 13 and older.
All species of fish will be considered. The total weight of any combination of 10 fish submitted will determine the trophy winners. The six fish limits apply for both trout and bass. Fish must be weighed by 2 p.m. at the boat launch to be eligible. Bring own food, beverage, chairs, equipment, etc.
