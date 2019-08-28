KAMIAH – Forest Service law enforcement officers are seeking information to recent vandalism at O'Hara Campground, located on the Moose Creek Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests at the confluence of O’Hara Creek and the Selway River. A concrete picnic table at one of the campsites was broken and marked with obscenities.
Officers are actively investigating the vandalism, which was discovered on Aug. 21. Anyone with information about this or other campground vandalism is encouraged to call (208) 942-0355 to speak with the officer investigating the incident.
If you witness resource damage or see something on the National Forest that doesn’t seem right, call or visit your local ranger station. The number for the supervisor's office is 208-935-2513. More contact information for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offices is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices.
Potential penalties for destruction of federal government property includes a fine up to $5,000, six months imprisonment, and all costs of repairs to the damaged property.
