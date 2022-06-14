GRANGEVILLE — At Wilkins’ Pond last Saturday, 28 determined participants braved the rain, mud and wind to catch some fish. The June 11 event was sponsored by Salmon River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Cottonwood Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. This was the 32nd annual event and, according to organizers, it took some creativity to get the gear and people to Wilkins’ Pond. The Grangeville Lions Club contributed funding toward supplies and raffle prizes, and provided hot dog and drinks. Area merchants that contributed to the event were Grangeville Ace Hardware Store, Rae Brothers, Crema Café and the Grangeville Centennial Library.
Results:
First fish: Sawyer Stewart, 8 ; Radek Edwards – 9 inch Bass (9-12 years old) (Black Trash Bag Raincoat)
Biggest fish: Naja Nadiger, Harper Sullivan
Smallest fish: Sawyer Stewart, Radek Edwards
Casing contest: Mayla Maki -1st, Timo 2nd; Harper Sullivan - 1st, Kobe Nadiger – 2nd
Most fish caught: Sawyer Stewart, Dawson Stewart
Most determined fisherman: Alli Rambo.
Biggest smile: Kaylee Sullivan
Youngest participant: Mylo Maki – 11 days old
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.