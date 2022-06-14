Free Fishing Day 2022 photo

Pictured at Wilkins’ Pond for Free Fishing Day, Saturday, June 11, were (L-R) Dawson, Zach and Sawyer Stewart.

 Contributed photo / Jennie Fischer

GRANGEVILLE — At Wilkins’ Pond last Saturday, 28 determined participants braved the rain, mud and wind to catch some fish. The June 11 event was sponsored by Salmon River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Cottonwood Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. This was the 32nd annual event and, according to organizers, it took some creativity to get the gear and people to Wilkins’ Pond. The Grangeville Lions Club contributed funding toward supplies and raffle prizes, and provided hot dog and drinks. Area merchants that contributed to the event were Grangeville Ace Hardware Store, Rae Brothers, Crema Café and the Grangeville Centennial Library.

Results:

First fish: Sawyer Stewart, 8 ; Radek Edwards – 9 inch Bass (9-12 years old) (Black Trash Bag Raincoat)

Biggest fish: Naja Nadiger, Harper Sullivan

Smallest fish: Sawyer Stewart, Radek Edwards

Casing contest: Mayla Maki -1st, Timo 2nd; Harper Sullivan - 1st, Kobe Nadiger – 2nd

Most fish caught: Sawyer Stewart, Dawson Stewart

Most determined fisherman: Alli Rambo.

Biggest smile: Kaylee Sullivan

Youngest participant: Mylo Maki – 11 days old

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments