“We made one pass and set the track on all nordic loops,” Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests developed recreation supervisor Sam Manifold said in an email Friday, March 6. “We did not groom the short cuts though. We also groomed the snowshoe loop... With the warming weather and current snow conditions this will be our last time to groom for this season.”
He reported 38 inches of snow, and no new inches, as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.
