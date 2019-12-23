Forest Service developed recreation supervisor Sam Manifold reported his visit to Fish Creek last Wednesday, Dec. 18, found the trails still in need of another snow storm: “8-12 inches away from being able to start grooming.”
“Looking at the weather, it does not look like we will be able to groom this week,” Manifold said. “Hopefully, if we get enough snow, we can start grooming next Friday, Dec. 27.”
He reported 14 inches of snow, no new snow, of which the “top couple inches were soft and dry.”
