Hewes family photo

Kelly Hewes is pictured here with her son, Leo, and husband, Mark.

 Contributed photo

BOISE — “I began working with Idaho Trails Association in 2020 as the communications director because I love being outside and getting people excited about exploring their public lands,” said former Grangeville resident Kelly Hewes. “I have been to some incredible places across Idaho on ITA trips — places that I might not have thought to go on my own. Last year, I even had the opportunity to bring my husband and baby out on a few trail projects.”

Hewes said it’s a lot of work, “but incredibly rewarding.”

“Working on trails and giving back to the land is such a privilege and has really changed the way I appreciate our incredible outdoor resources,” she said. “We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state.”

Hewes is the daughter of Paul and Gail Gates of Grangeville and is a graduate of Grangeville High School and Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

