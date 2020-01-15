The Governor’s Salmon Workgroup will meet Jan. 17-18 in Boise, 5-7 p.m. in the Idaho State Capitol Building in the Lincoln Auditorium.
The Jan. 18 meeting will include presentations on NOAA’s salmon research, central Idaho chinook salmon habitat and the status and trends of wild populations in those habitats, harvest issues, and a policy discussion. The Jan. 17 meeting will accept public comment in person at 700 W. Jefferson St. Boise, Idaho 83720 or by writing species@osc.idaho.gov.
The upcoming meetings in Boise will be the sixth in the series. The Workgroup will hold several additional meetings throughout Idaho to provide opportunities to share perspectives on salmon policy in 2020. Those dates are: March 5 in Boise; April date in Lewiston tbd; and July 8-9 in Riggins.
