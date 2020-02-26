The Governor’s Salmon Workgroup will meet at 8:30 a.m. MT March 5 at the IDFG regional office, 15950 N Gate Blvd, Nampa, ID 83687.
The workgroup will be in Lewiston April 28-29, in Boise May 27-28 and in Riggins July 8-9.
