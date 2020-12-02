The Governor’s Salmon Workgroup will meet remotely via Zoom on Dec. 2, including discussion of its draft report.
The agenda and public call-in number to participate, along with additional information about the workgroup, are available on the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation (OSC) website at species.idaho.gov/governors-salmon-workgroup.
Final public comment is scheduled 9:15-10:15 a.m. MT. The workgroup will accept all written comments through Dec. 14.
On Dec. 2, the workgroup will discuss policy recommendations and its draft report. The meeting will include time for workgroup conversation and deliberations. The upcoming Zoom meeting be the 15th in the series, and the workgroup will meet for the final time on Dec. 15. Those interested are asked to check OSC’s website for information about past workgroup meetings, as well as resources and updates.
