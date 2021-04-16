The 2021 Grangeville Gun Club Spring Team Shoot starts May 4 at 5 p.m. with sign-up and practice. Shooting will begin May 11 at 5 p.m. and continue weekly at the club's facility north of town on Lukes Gulch Road. Kitchen will be open, everyone is welcome, and the club has shells available for participants.
Most Popular
Articles
- New owners take over former Hoot’s Café, add convenience store
- Cottonwood horse 4-H club has new name, new leaders
- Klapprich named queen for White Bird Rodeo; ‘It has been a family event my entire life’
- Tom Frei, 69
- Sidewalk install trigger raised to encourage projects
- Criminal Interdiction Emphasis Patrol resulted in five arrests
- Bridge Gospel Academy to open in Harpster this fall
- Fab five to serve as 2021 Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors
- Trident tried to buy Brundage Mtn.
- Guest Opinion: Legislation for Idaho being reintroduced
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- ‘Equity is redistribution of resources, and that is socialism’ — Rep. Giddings; Columbus, critical race theory cause for teachers denied funding
- Spring burns set to start as early as weekend
- Grangeville Gun Club spring shoot sign-up is May 4
- New brochure to help public navigate state rangelands access
- Research shows development of variety with resistance to wheat stem rust
- Grass seed growers honor Nathan Riggers with Mosman Award
- Repurposing old barns
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.