Potable drinking water is once again available to the public at Pittsburg Landing Campground on the Snake River. Thanks to a grant from Idaho State Parks and Recreation and our partnership with Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative (HCRC), the water system has been repaired and is now available for public use.
The RV dump station located above the campground has also been repaired and is fully operational. Next to the dump stations, visitors can find a newly restored red water hose for washing vehicles (not potable) and a blue water hose for another potable water source.
In recent years, Forest Service staff, contractors, the State of Idaho, Idaho County, and HCRC have worked together to maintain and improve several other facilities at Pittsburg Landing. Bathroom facilities recently received new roofing, new paint, new risers, and new signage. The large bathroom facility now sports a new changing room. Also, overhead picnic shelters at each campsite were reboarded and painted.
Last fall, our partners improved the main parking lot near the Pittsburg Landing boat ramp by chip-sealing and repainting the parking stripes. Earlier this year, they submitted another successful grant proposal to resurface the campground loop road, trailer parking pads, and access road to the boat launch. Included in this proposal is the refurbishing or replacing of interior surfaces in restrooms to make them easier to clean.
“Pittsburg Landing is a very special place, and I am grateful for all the partners, funders, volunteers, and employees who continue to help us improve these facilities and improve the visitor experience,” beamed Mike Ball, River Manager for the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. “During this hot and dry summer, it is especially good to have cold drinking water flowing once again at Pittsburg Landing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.