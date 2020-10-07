With the Oct. 10 hunting holiday coming up this week, Idaho Department of Fish & Game sent out a reminder that it deploys decoys in areas where there’s a history of illegal hunting.
That buck or bull standing next to the road might be a tempting target, but it could be a very costly mistake, the department release stated, as conservation officers deploy “artificial simulated animals” during hunting season to catch law-breaking hunters.
