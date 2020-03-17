Idaho Fish and Game is immediately canceling the hunter education classes due to guidance from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. IDFG is waiving the field day requirement for online hunter education certification. “We were ordered to shut down all hunter and trapper ed meetings,” district conservation officer and local hunter ed organizer George Fischer told the Free Press. “Students are being given a link to finish up class on line with no field day. We promised the Round Two class we would still do field day and review after all this clears.”
The annual local “all-star” event is also cancelled.
“As with the kids, we are way bummed out,” Fischer said.
