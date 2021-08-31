The fall hunter education course for the Grangeville area is scheduled Sept. 20-Oct. 2 at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Register online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education for the class to run 6-8 p.m. each day Monday through Thursday.

Field day is Oct. 2.

Fee is $9.75. Class size is limited to 20, first come, first served.

