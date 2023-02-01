Hunter Ed slated Feb. 20-March 4

Hunter and bowhunter education class is scheduled Feb. 20-March 4 at Grangeville Elks Lodge. Time is 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. It's for ages 9 and older. Fee is $9.75. Class size is limited to 25, first come, first serve. Register online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
