Hunter Ed slated Feb. 20-March 4

Hunter and bowhunter education class is scheduled Feb. 20-March 4 at Grangeville Elks Lodge. Time is 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. It's for ages 9 and older. Fee is $9.75. Class size is limited to 25, first come, first serve. Register online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments