Hunter education has been scheduled Feb. 17-29 at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Instruction is 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. No fall class is offered in Grangeville. Registration is online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. Questions? Contact Roy Kinner, 208-983-8443.
