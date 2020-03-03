Hunters, of Course

Kevin Asker and Roy Kinner headed up a Grangeville-area hunter education course last month, with 23 participants out for the field day last weekend. “Super kids, super parents and super instructors,” Idaho Department of Fish & Game district conservation officer George Fischer told the Free Press afterward. “Thank you, volunteers.”

 Contributed photo / George Fischer

Hunter education has been scheduled March 9-21 at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Instruction is 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Field day is March 21.

No fall class is offered in Grangeville.

Class size is limited to 30. Registration is online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. Questions? Contact Roy Kinner, 208-983-8443.

