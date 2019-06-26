A hunter ed course is being offered in Riggins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13-14 at Salmon River High School. Details are online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/145869.
It covers firearm/bowhunting handling and safety, law and ethics, responsibilities towards landowners and skills such as shot placement, recovery techniques, game care, survival blood trailing, tree stand safety and first aid is on offer this July in Riggins. Students certify for both hunter and bowhunter education, with cards to be awarded upon successful completion.
To be licensed, those born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course to purchase a hunting license or show proof of a previously held license in Idaho or another state.
