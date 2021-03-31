A hunter education course has been scheduled April 5-17 at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. Registration is online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. Class time is 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and fee is $9.75. Class size is limited to 15, first-come, first-served. Contact Roy Kinner, 208-983-8443.
People who want a hunting license in Idaho who are born after Jan. 1, 1975, are required by law to complete a hunter education course before they can get their license.
