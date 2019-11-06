The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet in Pocatello on Nov. 13-14, with the public hearing starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the Southeast Regional Office at 1345 Barton Rd. People can address the commission on any matters related to Fish and Game at that time.
The meeting will continue at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the same location. Public comments will not be taken during this portion of the meeting.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider ratification of pending rules, a proposal to extend the fishery restrictions for steelhead, approval of Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation bonding for construction of a new headquarters office building in Boise and a discount for resident senior combination licenses for lifetime certificate holders. The agenda also includes review of the commission’s technical comment policy, a budget revision update, discussion of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2019, updates on the moose plan and other items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.