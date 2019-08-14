Idaho Fish and Game is pleased to announce the Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation has submitted the successful proposal to construct and lease back a new IDFG headquarters in Boise.
The headquarters will replace the current building at 600 S Walnut St., which has reached the end of its functional life. The new building will bring the department’s administrative staff together under one roof for the first time in over 15 years, increasing agency efficiency and improving customer service for Idaho hunters, anglers and trappers.
“IFWF is a natural fit for this partnership. The foundation shares our mission to support wildlife in Idaho and we are looking forward to working with them to continue serving the public at a location we’ve been at since 1964,” said IDFG deputy director Scott Reinecker.
Outreach to neighbors around the Walnut property, where IDFG has been for more than 55 years, has already begun. The department is committed to designing and constructing a building that respects the surrounding land and the character of the neighborhood. The MK Nature Center, located next to the headquarters and operated by Fish and Game, will operate throughout the construction project.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2020 and complete in 2022. IDFG will lease the new building over a period of 25 years, and then own the building outright on behalf of Idaho’s sportsmen and women.
“We looked at numerous options for bringing our team together in a space that best served the hunters, anglers and trappers whose fees pay for department operations,” Reinecker said. “This is the most fiscally responsible, ending the need to lease additional office space to hold staff, and provide the best value for our sportsmen’s dollars. We’re also excited to provide a better experience and meet the needs of the people we serve.”
