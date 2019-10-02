Most waterfowl seasons in Idaho open on either Oct. 5 or Oct. 12, and the statewide youth hunt is Sept. 28-29. While hunting success will ultimately be determined by myriad local conditions during the 2019-20 season, this year’s North American Waterfowl Breeding and Population Habitat Survey offers hunters a glimpse of what the fall migration and hunting seasons might look like. Here is a look at the numbers:
The Big Picture
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s continent-wide waterfowl survey showed that habitat conditions in 2019 were similar to or declined compared with 2018, with a few exceptions. In the traditional survey areas across North America, the total duck population estimate was 38.9 million birds, which is 6 percent lower than the 2018 estimate of 41.2 million, but 10 percent higher than the long-term average from 1955 to 2018. With the exception of northern pintail and scaup, breeding population estimates for the ten most common duck species are at or above long-term averages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.